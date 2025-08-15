Fashion with Passion and Purpose

Julieta Elías-Gallego is an extraordinary professional — a multifaceted woman who has successfully combined two worlds that, at first glance, might seem very different: fashion and real estate. Born in the heart of South Tucson and proudly descended from Bacoachi, Sonora, Julieta embodies an authentic fusion of cultures, styles, and aspirations reflected in both her personal brand and professional work.

She earned her degree in Fashion Design in Hermosillo, Sonora, where she developed her aesthetic sensibility and innate creativity. However, her passion for design goes beyond fabrics and runways. Over the years, she has complemented her education with knowledge in Interior Design, Marketing, Advertising Design, and Digital Design — tools that have enabled her to build a versatile and sophisticated brand: Juliet EGO.

As the founder and creative director of Juliet EGO, Julieta has spent over a decade designing unique pieces that celebrate the diversity of the female body and the power of style as a form of expression. Her brand not only offers high-quality clothing, but also delivers a clear message: every woman deserves to feel confident, beautiful, and authentic. It’s a fashion brand with a clear purpose — to empower every woman through style, regardless of size, age, or life stage. From bows and accessories to custom dresses and hand embroidery, every Juliet EGO garment is created with intention, detail, and love.

This mission also extends to EGO Academy, where Julieta offers Women’s Empowerment courses. Classes include posture, stage presence, runway walking, photography, and other activities focusing on self-love and mental health.

For Julieta, dressing someone with love and creativity or helping them find the home of their dreams are two different ways of achieving the same purpose: improving lives. Her approach has always been to serve with authenticity, passion, and commitment, leaving a lasting mark on every project she undertakes.

Back to School: Fashion, Style, and Personal Care for Every School Stage

Back-to-school season comes with a mix of emotions — excitement, anxiety, expectations… and a bit of stress. Amid school preparations, supplies, routines, and schedules, there’s a key factor that often gets overlooked but directly influences confidence, motivation, and personal image: the way we present ourselves each day.

Fashion, style, and personal care are not superficial matters — they are important tools for self-expression, self-esteem, and comfort. As we grow, these tools take different forms and meanings, and the back-to-school period is a great opportunity to reconnect with them. Here’s how this process unfolds at each school stage:

Early School Years

At this stage, parents mostly define the child’s style, but that doesn’t mean it should be boring or careless. Children are forming their first impressions of routine, order, and self-image. A fundamental aspect here is personal hygiene and care — making sure children go to school well-fed, with clean, ironed clothes in good condition. If uniforms are worn, they should be spotless, as kids learn self-care through example.

Hair care is also critical, especially as head lice and hygiene issues are common in classrooms with many children. Simple but neat hairstyles — such as braids, ponytails, or updos — help keep hair clean, tidy, and less exposed. Using gentle yet effective products and teaching children the importance of daily hygiene gives them lifelong tools. While comfort is the priority, style can still be playful — bright colors, fun prints, and clothes with unique details (bows, buttons, patches) can make each child feel special when getting dressed in the morning.

Early Adolescence

This stage brings emotional and physical change. Teens start questioning who they are and how they want to be seen. Clothing shifts from being a basic need to a tool for personal expression. This is when a personal “signature style” begins to take shape.

However, it can also be a challenging time — with body changes, social pressure, and comparisons. Clothing should help reinforce self-confidence. Teaching them to choose clothes that fit well, are functional, and reflect their tastes is more important than chasing fleeting trends.

It’s also essential to introduce consistent personal care habits — using deodorant, mild perfumes or colognes, washing the face and hair regularly. Many teens experience skin or perspiration issues, making daily self-care a necessity.

From a style perspective, building a capsule wardrobe works well — basic, neutral pieces that can be mixed and matched, paired with standout items that reflect personality (a jacket with patches, custom sneakers, accessories like caps or backpacks).

High School Years

This stage is emotionally demanding. Students are not only leaving childhood behind, but also making decisions that impact their future — choosing universities, careers, jobs, and engaging in a more active social life. In many cases, they have their first formal interviews.

Here, fashion becomes a powerful tool for personal presentation. The way they dress can open doors. Having an appropriate outfit for a university interview, an important presentation, or even a job interview can make a big difference.

Investing in versatile basics is key: well-fitting jeans, neutral shirts or blouses, casual jackets, comfortable yet stylish shoes, and subtle accessories. Choosing items that are easy to combine, comfortable for daily use, and adaptable to different contexts (classes, extracurricular activities, school events) is a smart approach.

Additionally, learning to care for clothing — washing properly, folding, ironing — is part of growing into a responsible adult. And of course, comprehensive personal care takes on new importance: selecting a personal fragrance, establishing a self-care routine that includes rest, hydration, facial cleansing, and regular exercise.

