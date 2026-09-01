September 5, 2026
ARIZONA TUCSON

USE TUCSON 311 APP TO REPORT NON-EMERGENCY ISSUES AND STORM DAMAGE

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– Do you have a concern about a pothole after the recent rain, a park issue, missed trash or recycling collection, an abandoned building, nuisance property, water waste, graffiti, or just need to know which City department handles a particular issue? If so, there’s a one-stop shop for these types of reports and others. Download and use the Tucson 311 app, the 311 Service Request Portal via the City of Tucson website, or call 311.
https://www.tucsonaz.gov/Residents/311-Service-Request-Portal

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