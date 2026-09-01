Editor´s letter

Dear Readers:

September arrives at a time when many families across Tucson and Arizona are facing important challenges. The cost of living continues to affect household budgets, local businesses are working harder than ever to stay strong, and families are balancing work, education, health, and the everyday responsibilities that come with building a better future. These challenges remind us why community matters.

At Arizona Bilingual News, we believe that our role goes beyond sharing information. For more than two decades, our mission has been to connect people with resources, celebrate our culture, support local businesses, create opportunities, and provide spaces where families can come together. And this fall, we are doing exactly that.

September is a very special month for our community, beginning with one of our most important cultural celebrations of the year: Vive el Grito 2026.

On Sunday, September 13, we invite the entire community to join us for Vive el Grito, a celebration of Mexican Independence filled with music, culture, food, entertainment, family activities, and the traditions that bring generations together.

Just a few days later, on September 17, Arizona Bilingual will once again bring the excitement of Arizona Basketball closer to our community with our Red & Blue Ticket Giveaway. It is always incredible to see families, young fans, and longtime Wildcats supporters come together and share their love for our university and our city.

September will also continue our El Pueblo Night Market Series, supporting entrepreneurs, vendors, organizations, artists, and small businesses while creating another family-friendly place for our community to gather.

Our October calendar will be filled with incredible community events, including the Mexican Baseball Fiesta, the El Pueblo Night Market, Tucson Meet Yourself, our Walk for the Fight Against Breast Cancer, a Health and Business Fair, and our family-favorite Trunk or Treat celebration. If you want to support, donate or sponsor any of these events call (520) 305-4110 or info@newsazb.com

But this year, we also have one of the biggest announcements in Arizona Bilingual history.

We Are Giving Away a Car!

Arizona Bilingual News, in partnership with Pull N Save, will be giving away a used vehicle to one lucky member of our community.

The vehicle will make its first public appearance at Vive el Grito on September 13 and will travel with us throughout our Arizona Bilingual events during September, October, and November.

Then, on Sunday, November 22, during our Thanks & Giving Festival, one lucky participant will receive the vehicle.

For official details, eligibility requirements, registration information, and updates about the giveaway, follow Arizona Bilingual News throughout the campaign. We will be sharing information through our social media platforms, live segments, printed newspaper, website, and community events. Visit www.azbevents.com for information rules and regulations.

And make sure you follow us daily on social media, because there is always something happening at Arizona Bilingual. Every event we organize, every story we publish, every resource we share, and every connection we help create is possible because this community continues believing in what we do.

Together, we continue building bridges between cultures, businesses, families, and generations.

See you at our next publication and events!

With gratitude,

Alma R. Gallardo

Editor

Arizona Bilingual News