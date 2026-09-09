Caring for the Places We Share

Our parks, neighborhoods, trails, and public spaces belong to everyone, and caring for them is a responsibility we all share. Simple actions like picking up trash, recycling, respecting wildlife, conserving water, and volunteering for community cleanups can make a meaningful difference.

When we take care of the places around us, we help create cleaner, safer, and more welcoming communities for our families and future generations. Every small effort counts toward protecting the beautiful places we call home.