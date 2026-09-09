Changing the Narrative on Suicide

World Suicide Prevention Day – September 10

World Suicide Prevention Day is an opportunity to change the way we talk about suicide, mental health, and emotional struggles. Instead of silence, stigma, or judgment, we can create conversations based on understanding, compassion, and support.

Changing the narrative means reminding people that it is okay to ask for help and that speaking openly can help someone feel less alone. Families, schools, workplaces, and communities all have a role in creating safe spaces where people feel heard and supported.

A simple conversation can make a meaningful difference. Listen without judgment, check in with the people around you, and encourage anyone who is struggling to seek professional support.

In the United States, anyone experiencing a mental health or suicide crisis can call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.