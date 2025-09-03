Every September, World Alzheimer’s Month is commemorated, an international campaign led by Alzheimer’s Disease International (ADI) to raise awareness, combat stigma, and promote better understanding of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.
“It’s never too early, it’s never too late.”
Education, timely diagnosis, support for caregivers, and a healthy lifestyle are essential to addressing this global challenge.
