NEW YEAR 2025 AND ITS PREDICTIONS

2024 is coming to an end, and now we have a new year on the horizon, welcome 2025!

The origin of the celebration of the New Year on the first day of January as we know it dates back to the year 1582 thanks to Pope Gregory XIII, who was in charge of establishing this important date through the implementation of the Gregorian calendar, and although the celebration New Year’s Day is celebrated almost all over the world this January 1st, not according to the Chinese calendar since there is no official day that marks the end and beginning of a new year; since this is celebrated between January 21 and February 18. The beginning and end of the celebration vary because Asia is based on the lunar calendar and not the solar one. Also, unlike the West, in Asia, the New Year is represented by 12 zodiac animals, rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, sheep, monkey, rooster, dog or pig. Each of them represents different characteristics and predictions for the future. According to the Chinese Horoscope the combination of the Snake with the Wood element has not occurred since 1965, so it is considered the end of a 60-year cycle.

Arizona Bilingual News wishes you and predicts a wonderful year, that each of your purposes and dreams come true and that we remain healthy to continue every day, in good time.

Happy New Year 2025!

