Skip the Wrench, Keep the Savings: How Part-Pulling Services Offer a Smart Middle Ground

By Tony Pacheo, Store Manager, Pull-A-Part Tucson

Pulling your own auto parts at a salvage yard has long been a go-to for budget-conscious drivers. It’s hands-on, affordable, and great for DIYers. But let’s be honest—sometimes the Arizona sun is blazing, or winter rolls in, and spending an afternoon in the yard just isn’t appealing.

That’s where part-pulling services come in.

Traditionally, customers had two choices: pull the part themselves or buy a pre-pulled part from a third-party seller—often at a steep markup. But now, many salvage yards, including Pull-A-Part and U-Pull-&-Pay, offer a middle-ground solution: they’ll pull the part for you—for a fee—while still offering significant savings compared to new or OEM parts.

You still get the value of used parts (often 50–80% cheaper than new), but without the elbow grease. Plus, you avoid the inflated pricing that can come with pre-pulled parts sold online or through resellers who are trying to maximize profit.

Part-pulling services are perfect for those who want to save but don’t have the tools, time, or energy to do it themselves. And for common repairs—like window regulators, alternators, or door panels—it can be a quick, cost-effective option.

Of course, if you’re up for it, pulling the part yourself will still save you the most. But if you want the savings without the sweat, part-pulling services are the next best thing.

Whether you’re doing the work or letting someone else handle it, salvage yards are still the best place to save on parts.

Tony Pacheo is the Store Manager at Pull-A-Part Tucson. Pull-A-Part operates 35 do-it-yourself salvage yards across the U.S. under its Pull-A-Part and U-Pull-&-Pay brand names, including locations in Phoenix, Tucson and Albuquerque. For more information, please visit www.pullapart.com or www.upullandpay.com.

