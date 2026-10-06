Libraries Are More Than Books

In Pima County, libraries are much more than places to borrow books. They are welcoming spaces where people can learn, connect, and discover new opportunities. During October, libraries invite the community to enjoy programs for children and families, educational activities, digital resources, and events for all ages.

Whether you are looking for a good book, technology assistance, a quiet place to study, or a family activity, your local library has something to offer. This fall, make the library part of your community; visit, participate, and discover all that your library has to offer.

Pima County has 27 libraries throughout Pima County. For more information, please visit: https://www.library.pima.gov/