An Unforgettable Journey Through Your Favorite Disney Stories!

**The Only Place You Can See New Characters from

Moana 2 and Anxiety from Inside Out 2**

This New Production Disney On Ice presents Jump In! Brings an All-Star Cast

of Over 50 Beloved Characters from Frozen, Encanto, Zootopia, Toy Story and more Skating into Tucson Arena from October 8-11

[Tucson, AZ /– Get ready for a magical adventure as Disney On Ice unveils its newest show

in Tucson! The adventure begins with the tap on the Magical MousePad, ushering you and your family on an unforgettable journey through Disney stories featuring over 50 of your favorite characters. Disney On Ice presents Jump In! showcases world-class figure skating, high-flying aerial acrobatics, dazzling special effects, engaging interactive moments, and enchanting music, leaving the audience awestruck and sparking new memories that will last with guests long after the final bow. This all-new Disney On Ice production will skate into Tucson Arena from October 8-11.

Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets starting now, to get the best seats

available before tickets go on sale to the general public next Tuesday, August 11th. Fans can still sign up to

become a Disney On Ice Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.

Embark on the magical adventure with Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy as they use the Magical MousePad to journey into the heart of these unforgettable Disney tales. Navigate the thrilling high seas of Moana 2 and the vibrant world of Inside Out 2 as Disney On Ice presents Jump In! brings new characters from these mega motion picture hits to the ice for the first time. Help Stitch fix a glitch as mayhem ensues across the ice, stroll the bustling metropolis of Zootopia, glide through the icy realms of Frozen, marvel at the playful universe

of Toy Story, and travel to the vibrant world of Colombia with the Madrigal family in Encanto. Watch Ariel, Jasmine, Rapunzel, and Tiana in a dazzling parade of Disney princesses. This spectacle offers awe-inspiring visuals, thrilling stunts, and mesmerizing choreography where audiences are immersed in the magic of Disney.

Show Highlights Include:

Disney Characters – Over 50 Disney characters in one show!

– Over 50 Disney characters in one show! New Characters – Disney On Ice presents Jump In! is the only place audiences can see Anxiety alongside Joy, Sadness, Disgust, Anger, and Fear from Inside Out 2, as well as multiple new characters from Moana 2.

Favorite Disney Songs – Sing along to Disney’s timeless catalog, including “Let It Go” from Frozen, “Try Everything” from Zootopia, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto, “Get Lost” from Moana 2, and many more of your favorit

– Sing along to Disney’s timeless catalog, including “Let It Go” from Frozen, “Try Everything” from Zootopia, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto, “Get Lost” from Moana 2, and many more of your favorit World-Class Figure Skating – Watch talented, world-class skaters bring Disney magic to life with breathtaking performances and expertly crafted choreograp

– Watch talented, world-class skaters bring Disney magic to life with breathtaking performances and expertly crafted choreograp Aerial Acrobatics – High-flying performers elevate the action, soaring high above the ice with gravity-

defying aerial stunts. Princess Ariel soars above the ice to “Kiss the Girl,” and Rapunzel’s golden hair is

brought to life by flowing aerial silks as she and Flynn Rider dazzle with a mesmerizing aerial routine.

Interactive Elements – Become part of the adventure as Mickey and Friends welcome the audience to explore Disney stories through the Magical MousePad, dancing the “Hoedown Throwdown” with Toy Story’s Woody, Jessie, and Buzz Lightyear, and helping Officer Judy Hopps track down Nick Wilde as he hides beneath the giant orange traffic cones of Zootopia.

WHEN: Thursday, October 8 7:00 PM

Friday, October 9 7:00 PM

Saturday, October 10 10:30 AM, 2:30 PM & 6:30 PM

Sunday, October 11 1:00 PM & 5:00 PM

WHERE: Tucson Arena – 260 S. Church Street Tucson, AZ 85701

TICKETS : Tickets available for purchase online at Ticketmaster.com or in-person at the venue box office.

It’s easier than ever to experience the Disney magic. With family-friendly pricing, choose what fits best

for an enchanted experience at DisneyOnIce.com.

*Ticket pricing is subject to change based on market demand.

Ma gi cal Pa ss

Add a little extra magic to your Disney On Ice experience with the all-new Magical Pass, including premium seats with some of the best views in the house! Arrive an hour early and enjoy a special character greeting before the start of the show. And commemorate your very special experience with a collectible lanyard. Limited availability – book your magical adventure now!

NOTE: Character greeting included with Magical Pass starts 45 minutes before the show and will conclude promptly 15 minutes

before show time. Adults & children, ages 2 and up, must EACH have a Magical Pass Package show ticket to attend. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

MEDIA ASSETS: Members of the media can download show photos and video content here.

Preview Video: Announcing our Newest Disney On Ice show!

For more info on the local Tucson shows, please visit

https://www.disneyonice.com/jump-in/tucson-az-tucson-arena

Follow Disney On Ice’s social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok. Subscribe to the Disney On Ice YouTube Channel at www.youtube.com/DisneyOnIce

About Feld Entertainment®

###

Feld Entertainment®, family owned and operated, is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting live touring family entertainment experiences that bring people together and uplift the human spirit. Properties include Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey®, Monster Jam®, Disney On Ice, Jurassic World Live Tour, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, and the Super Motocross World Championship. Across the brand portfolio, Feld Entertainment has entertained millions of families in more than 80 countries and on six continents. Visit feldentertainment.com for more information.