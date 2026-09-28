“An Educational and Awareness Breast Cancer Bilingual Conference for all”

TUCSON, AZ – October is a national Breast Cancer Awareness month and we are pleased to announce the return of the VIDA-2026 Breast Cancer Bilingual Conference on Saturday, October 3, 2026 at El Pueblo Senior Center located at 101 W Irvington Rd, Building 14 Tucson AZ 85714. Doors will open at 8:30am and the conference will start promptly at 9am.

The Conference offers attendees the opportunity to participate in person and learn from Doctors and Specialists in Primary Care, Pain Management, Emotional Well-being, Data Statistics and Nutrition during and after Cancer.

The need to educate and create awareness in our communities has never been greater. That is why United Hearts of Arizona is hosting this event. We want to thank our sponsors and collaborators; Su Vida HealthCare, Pima County Tucson Women Commission, Arizona Cancer Society, Senior Insurance Medicare specialists, Walmart and Futuro Insurance. We will have pamper time for Survivors with make-up artists & hair stylists volunteering their time to make them feel like themselves again. The Pima County Health Department will also bring the Well Woman health check with FREE Mammograms and Cervical Screenings for those who qualify, and many more resources for the community. As well as a Bilingual Testimonial Panel by Bilingual Breast Cancer Survivors.

Breast Cancer is the most common cancer and the second leading cause of cancer death among women. “We want to keep educating our community and do all we can to make a difference for families affected by breast cancer,” said Maria Vianey Valdez-Cardenas, United Hearts of Arizona Founder/Executive Director, whose grandmother and mother had breast Cancer and thanks to all the education and resources her mother survived for many more years.

United Hearts of Arizona is expecting 150+ participants to attend this event.

If you’d like to support us, visit www.unitedheartsaz.org, contact Maria Vianey Valdez-Cardenas at (520) 543-1601 or 520-808-4330 or email at maria@unitedheartsaz.org admin@unitedheartsaz.org

About United Hearts of Arizona

United Hearts of Arizona is a non-profit organization that works to improve the lives of children and families in Arizona by providing resources that will help them prepare for personal lives, professional accomplishments and responsible citizenship. United Hearts of Arizona is a registered non-profit organization 501(c)3, within the limits prescribed by law, the full amount of your gift/donation is deductible for federal income tax purposes.