Thank you for an incredible Family Health and Wellness Fair!

We want to wholeheartedly thank everyone who made this special event possible. Thank you to the sponsors, exhibitors, volunteers, and our wonderful community for coming together to celebrate family health and wellness. As well as all the free health and wellness services that were offered to everyone in attendance.

The enthusiasm, energy, and participation of everyone made this fair a true success. Every smile, every conversation, and every shared resource reflected our commitment to the well-being of our families here in Tucson! A huge thank you to our amazing entertainment like: Marina Jimenez with Zumba, Lucy Coronado, with her great performance, and the Ballet Folklorico Tapatio, Youth Group for their participation. Thank you so much!

Also to Assure Imaging and Well Woman Health Check for their amazing support with mammograms. Also, to Tucson Clinica Medica Familiar for being our special sponsor of the bags. This event would not have been possible without the support and dedication of each and every one of you. Together we continue to build a healthier and more united community!

Thanks to Arizona Bilingual News, SAABE AZ, La Poderosa, Urbana Tucson, The Groove, and the Drive.

Thank you for being part of this effort!

Share this: