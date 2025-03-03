Plants for the Arizona Desert

Hymenoxys aucalis is one of the best plants, as it offers color all year round, its yellow, daisy-like flowers bloom in spring and continue to provide a splash of color throughout the rest of the year. Bird of paradise (Caesalpinia), verbena, conifers, cottonwoods, Cercidium Parkinsonia (Palo Verde), penstemon or redbuds are well suited for these areas. Delphinium, cornflower, poppies, desert marigold, scarlet flax, gaillardia and Juanita are some flowers that are easy to grow and reseed easily.

Wherever you are in Arizona, water conservation is a fundamental aspect of gardening, educate yourself on the plants and trees you want to plant this spring, so you can enjoy a beautiful garden.

