‘AMERICA’S BEST MEXICAN FOOD’ SIGNS INSTALLED ACROSS TUCSON

– The City of Tucson recently installed new signs denoting Tucson as home to “America’s Best Mexican Food.” The City completed this project in collaboration with Visit Tucson in early November as a part of the America’s Best Mexican Food campaign, launched in January of this year. The signage builds on Tucson’s history of culinary prestige after becoming the first UNESCO City of Gastronomy in the United States nearly 10 years ago. The 36 new signs were distributed equally throughout the city. The signs replaced The “Best 23 Miles of Mexican Food” signage previously dispersed through Tucson.

America’s Best Mexican Food from Visit Tucson