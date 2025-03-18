Arizona Bilingual and Latinas Arizona; Announce the Annual Latinas, Empowerment and Business Expo Conference

Tucson, AZ, February 7, 2025 – On Thursday, March 27, 2025, Arizona Bilingual Newspaper and Latinas Arizona will host Latinas AZ’s annual Latinas, Empowerment Business Expo & conference. It will be held at Casino of the Sun’s Sunsett Event Center, located at 7406 S. Camino del Oeste in Tucson, AZ. 85746

In the past, Arizona Bilingual Newspaper hosted the Latina Business Expo for 8 consecutive years, returning in 2022, 2023, 2024 and this 2025 we come back stronger and with a new image, but with the same purpose, to empower women who thrive in the business world and help those who wish to succeed in the business world.

“After many years, in which we have provided Hispanic women entrepreneurs and small business owners with workshops, conferences, as well as information, resources, education and learning for Hispanic women, we continue this 2025 with this incredible conference, in which all attendees will be happy and will be able to share experiences, projects and dreams with other businesswomen in the community.” Alma Gallardo CEO – Arizona Bilingual and Latinas Arizona.

Come and live this wonderful experience with us, where we will have incredible panelists and special guests; success stories, motivation, empowerment, resources, information, suppliers, business expo, cocktails, appetizers and connections. Admission to the event is $40 with registrationatwww.latinasarizona.com dayofevent$50attheentrance.Weencourageall women entrepreneurs or anyone interested in becoming a business owner to register to attend this great conference at www.latinasarizona.com

“Arizona Bilingual Newspaper and Latinas Arizona, are ready to continue serving the community and promoting women in the business world with their Latinas Business and Empowerment 2025 conference.”

For sponsorship information, please contact us at 520-305-4110, WhatsApp (520) 273-4312 or email us at info@newsazb.com