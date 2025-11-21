Giving Thanks: The True Spirit of Thanksgiving

Beyond turkey and family gatherings, Thanksgiving is an invitation to stop and recognize what we have. Giving thanks doesn’t require grand gestures: a sincere word, a phone call, or sharing a meal with those we care about is enough. Giving thanks transforms the everyday into something meaningful and reminds us that abundance isn’t just on the plate, but in our relationships. This year, make gratitude your best tradition.
