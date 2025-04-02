April 7, 2025

World Earth Day Concept. Green Energy, ESG, Renewable and Sustainable Resources. Environmental Care. Globe Lay on Green Grass

EARTH DAY

April 2, 2025

On Tuesday, April 22, 2025, the 55th edition of Earth Day is celebrated and one way to contribute to our ecosystem is and will be the planting of trees, but it is difficult to grow trees when you live in a desert area and not having many options could discourage you, since the soil is dry and the heat is extreme, but fortunately there are some that thrive here in southern Arizona, to have a beautiful garden, shade where we can take refuge and even have a nice swing for the little ones and also help the planet breathe!

Prosopis chilenis

Desert Museum Palo Verde” o “Parkinsonia x ‘Desert Museum'”

“Heritage Live Oak Tree” o simplemente “Live Oak Heritage Tree”.

Texas Ebony Tree Ebenopsis

Crape Myrtle” o “Crepe Myrtle”

The Oleander tree

Fraxinus​

Elm trees.

