New Casino in Tucson, Arizona

Casino Del Sol is building a new property called Casino Del Sol Vahi Taa’am, which means “Three Suns” in the Yoeme language of the tribe, located at 1055 W. Grant Road, near Interstate 10.

This project is a significant expansion operated by the Pascua Yaqui Tribe and will become a modern entertainment and gaming center with a large gaming area of ​​approximately 52,000 square feet, featuring slot machines, table games, a high-stakes room, poker and sportsbook, food and restaurant options, several venues and a central bar, and multi-level parking with hundreds of spaces.

With a distinctive architectural design and an iconic dome already installed and recently illuminated to celebrate the progress of construction, the project, which began in January 2025, is scheduled to be completed in November 2026 with a likely opening in early 2027. It will create hundreds of new jobs for the area, bringing light and a future to the community with this entertainment and hospitality project.