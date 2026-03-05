March 6, 2026
ARIZONA ENTERTAINMENT FAMILY TUCSON USA

New Casino in Tucson, Arizona

5

 

Casino Del Sol is building a new property called Casino Del Sol Vahi Taa’am, which means “Three Suns” in the Yoeme language of the tribe, located at 1055 W. Grant Road, near Interstate 10.

This project is a significant expansion operated by the Pascua Yaqui Tribe and will become a modern entertainment and gaming center with a large gaming area of ​​approximately 52,000 square feet, featuring slot machines, table games, a high-stakes room, poker and sportsbook, food and restaurant options, several venues and a central bar, and multi-level parking with hundreds of spaces.

With a distinctive architectural design and an iconic dome already installed and recently illuminated to celebrate the progress of construction, the project, which began in January 2025, is scheduled to be completed in November 2026 with a likely opening in early 2027. It will create hundreds of new jobs for the area, bringing light and a future to the community with this entertainment and hospitality project.

Share this:

Related Posts

Message from Mayor Regina Romero

By Arizona Bilingual Newspaper

TUCSON DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION AND MOBILITY PREPARES FOR SUMMER THUNDERSTORM SEASON INITIATES OPERATION SPLASH

By Miyoshi Katsuda Palafox

The Best Places to Travel in 2025

By Miyoshi Katsuda Palafox

101 W. Irvington Rd Building #3A
Tucson, AZ 85714
(520) 305-4110