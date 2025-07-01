Road Safety During This Vacation Season

A timely tip from the National Safety Council that could save lives

Check your vehicle for safety recalls – In the first quarter of 2025, more than 3.4 million vehicles in the U.S. were recalled due to safety issues. Check for free if your vehicle has any pending recalls at CheckToProtect.org.

– In the first quarter of 2025, more than 3.4 million vehicles in the U.S. were recalled due to safety issues. Check for free if your vehicle has any pending recalls at CheckToProtect.org. Limit distractions – Texting, checking GPS, adjusting music, eating, or even talking to passengers can be distractions with potentially fatal consequences.

– Texting, checking GPS, adjusting music, eating, or even talking to passengers can be distractions with potentially fatal consequences. Don’t drive while drowsy or under the influence – Drowsy driving reduces reaction time and decision-making, similar to alcohol or certain medications.

– Drowsy driving reduces reaction time and decision-making, similar to alcohol or certain medications. Prevent heatstroke – Never leave children in a parked vehicle. A child’s body heats up three to five times faster than an adult. Even with the windows open, temperatures can reach deadly levels within minutes.

– Never leave children in a parked vehicle. A child’s body heats up three to five times faster than an adult. Even with the windows open, temperatures can reach deadly levels within minutes. Wear your seatbelt – Seatbelts are 45% effective in preventing fatalities for front-seat passengers.

– Seatbelts are 45% effective in preventing fatalities for front-seat passengers. Encourage safe habits for teens – Young drivers face the highest risk during summer. Inexperience, distractions, and peer pressure can increase that risk. Support them with regular supervision and open conversations about staying focused, avoiding distractions, and driving sober.

