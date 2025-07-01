Adelita Grijalva: The Leadership of the Future for Our Community

By Raul E. Aguirre

The legacy of Congressman Raúl M. Grijalva, who passed away on March 13, 2025, at the age of 77 due to complications from cancer treatment, is a testament to his endless fight for social justice, public education, and environmental protection. For more than two decades, he courageously represented Arizona’s 7th District, advocating for marginalized communities and upholding progressive policies that transformed the southern part of the state.

His passing left a deep void in national politics and in the hearts of those who admired him. However, his legacy lives on through his daughter, Adelita Grijalva, who has dedicated her life to public service with the same passion and commitment as her father.

Adelita has over 20 years of experience on the Governing Board of the Tucson Unified School District (TUSD), where she has worked extremely hard to improve educational quality and ensure equitable opportunities for all students. In addition, as a Pima County Supervisor, she has addressed critical issues such as affordable housing, immigration, and economic development, demonstrating a deep understanding of the challenges facing the community.

While some may question her candidacy because she is the daughter of Congressman Grijalva, it is important to emphasize that Adelita has forged her own path in politics, built on merit and dedication. Unlike outside candidates with no real ties to the community or the district, Adelita has lived and worked in the very community she seeks to represent, understanding its needs and aspirations from within.

Electing Adelita Grijalva to Congress is not only a way to honor her father’s memory, but also to ensure authentic and committed representation for District 7. Her experience, knowledge, and deep roots in the community make her the ideal candidate to continue the transformative work her father began and to carry it forward into new horizons.

Raul Aguirre is a radio and television journalist, businessman, and entrepreneur from Tucson. He is celebrating 50 years in the media industry.

