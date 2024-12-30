December 30, 2024

THREE KINGS’ DAY, JANUARY 06.

The Christmas holidays ends, the celebration of the newly arrived New Year and the spirit of peace and love continues with the arrival of the Three Wise Men, where in Mexico and in several countries around the world children joyfully await their arrival since they will bring them gifts, they will fill their boots with sweets hanging on the fireplace or they will leave them the typical Christmas boot of sweets, this celebration with Melchior, Gaspar and Balthasar also makes us enjoy the traditional king’s cake which no one can resist, but if in your piece of cake you get the little baby (which is the representation of the baby Jesus) you must prepare tamales that you will share at the family gathering on Candlemas Day on February2nd.. According to Christian tradition, these three king men were wise, powerful and noble men who came from the east guided by a star in the sky, to pay honors and bring gifts of gold, incense and myrrh to the newborn baby Jesus recognizing him as king and only savior of humanity.

