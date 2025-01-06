Dear Arizona Bilingual News Community,

As we say goodbye to 2024 and welcome 2025, we want to take a moment to reflect on all we have accomplished together this year and look forward to what lies ahead.

2024 was a year of great challenges, but also of extraordinary opportunities. Thanks to your support, our platform continued to grow and strengthen as a bridge of information and connection for our binational and bilingual community in Southern Arizona and Northern Sonora. From sharing inspiring stories from our readers to reporting on important events, our amazing advertisers with their information and incredible support. We have worked hard to reflect the values, traditions, and achievements of our community.

This year we also celebrated significant milestones, such as our 20th anniversary as a media outlet. This achievement would not have been possible without you, who read us, follow us on social media, and share our vision of a future full of opportunities for all. Your active participation and constant commitment are the engine that drives Arizona Bilingual News forward.

As we look ahead to 2025, we renew our commitment to be a voice for our community. We are excited to continue bringing you relevant content, celebrating our roots and promoting unity in our border region. Our focus will continue to be on highlighting local stories, highlighting our cultural traditions and offering valuable resources that strengthen us as a community.

We invite you to join us on this journey to 2025. We want to hear your stories, learn about your needs and continue to grow together. Let’s keep alive that spark of hope, unity and progress that represents us.

On behalf of the entire Arizona Bilingual News team, we wish you a prosperous new year full of health, success and happiness. Let’s continue building a bright future for our community together.

With gratitude and hope,

Alma R Gallardo

Editor in Chief

Arizona Bilingual News

