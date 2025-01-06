January 14, 2025

Arizona climbs to fourth in national mountain biking study

January 6, 2025 1 min read

 

  • Arizona is voted the fourth-best state for mountain biking, receiving 13,365 ratings from visitors.
  • Hiline in the Village of Oak Creek is the most popular trail in the state, with 139 votes from bikers. 
  • Utah ranks first with 22,451 ratings, almost 2,000 more than California despite the Golden State having more than double the number of trails.

Arizona is the fourth most popular state in North America for mountain biking, according to a new study.

Luggage shipping company My Baggage analyzed Trailforks data for over 117,000 bike trails in the United States. Data was collected for trails in every state, and the number of user ratings was totaled to reveal the most popular states for mountain biking.

Top states for mountain biking, based on the number of user reviews

RankStateTotal number of reviews
1Utah22,451
2California20,777
3Washington15,409
4 Arizona 13,365 

Arizona is the fourth most popular state for mountain biking. Votes on trails in the state total 13,365, more than double that of 44 states nationwide

link credit to https://www.mybaggage.com/shipping/sports-equipment-shipping/bike-shipping/

 

