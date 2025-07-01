July 17, 2025

American Independence Day

July 1, 2025 1 min read

American Independence Day, a date that commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. This day symbolizes the unity, freedom, and democratic spirit that define this nation.

Did you know?

Although Congress voted for independence on July 2, it was on July 4 that the Declaration of Independence was formally adopted. This document, primarily drafted by Thomas Jefferson, proclaimed the Thirteen Colonies as sovereign states independent of the Kingdom of Great Britain. This is a great day to gather with family and friends, honor history, and enjoy the patriotic spirit.

Celebrate with pride and safety!

