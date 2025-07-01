July 17, 2025

Did you know that excess body weight is one of the fastest growing conditions in Arizona?

Did you know that excess body weight is one of the fastest growing conditions in Arizona, and is associated with increased risk of medical conditions like type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure? Arizona Clinical Trials is conducting local weight loss studies for people with type 2 diabetes near you! Call 520.467.1234 to Participate! Participants may receive compensation up to $6000 for trial-related time and travel. To join a clinical weight loss trial, call 520.467.1234.

