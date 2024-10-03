TUCSON MEET YOURSELF BEGINS THIS WEEK

– The 51st annual Tucson Meet Yourself (TMY) celebration kicks off Friday, Oct. 4, at 11 a.m., continuing through Sunday, Oct. 6. TMY is a free, three-day festival taking place outdoors at three city blocks and Jácome Plaza (in front of the Joel D. Valdez Main Library) in Downtown Tucson. The festivities begin at 11 a.m. each day, closing at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday. Get ready for lots of food, entertainment, and culture at the annual celebration that recognizes traditional arts of Southern Arizona and Northern Mexico and their diverse ethnic and folk communities. The festival features hundreds of artisans, home cooks, dancers, musicians, and special exhibits that celebrate diversity. You can easily reach downtown via free public transit on Sun Tran buses and the Sun Link streetcar from points along the University of Arizona, 4th Avenue, and the Mercado District. There will be numerous road closures (some are already underway), so be sure to follow the second link below for a complete list.

https://tucsonmeetyourself.org/

TUCSON MEET YOURSELF COMIENZA ESTA SEMANA – La 51.ª celebración anual de Tucson Meet Yourself (TMY) comienza el viernes 4 de octubre a las 11 a. m. y continúa hasta el domingo 6 de octubre. TMY es un festival gratuito de tres días que se lleva a cabo al aire libre en tres cuadras de la ciudad y Jácome Plaza (frente a la biblioteca principal Joel D. Valdez) en el centro de Tucson. Las festividades comienzan a las 11 a. m. todos los días y cierran a las 10 p. m. el viernes y el sábado y a las 6 p. m. el domingo. Prepárese para disfrutar de mucha comida, entretenimiento y cultura en la celebración anual que reconoce las artes tradicionales del sur de Arizona y el norte de México y sus diversas comunidades étnicas y folclóricas. El festival presenta a cientos de artesanos, cocineros caseros, bailarines, músicos y exhibiciones especiales que celebran la diversidad. Puede llegar fácilmente al centro de la ciudad a través del transporte público gratuito en los autobuses Sun Tran y el tranvía Sun Link desde puntos a lo largo de la Universidad de Arizona, 4th Avenue y el Distrito Mercado. Habrá numerosos cierres de calles (algunos ya están en marcha), así que asegúrese de seguir el segundo enlace a continuación para obtener una lista completa.

