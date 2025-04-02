Steps to File a Tax Return

Find forms that show all your income earned during the tax year and receipts for tax-deductible expenses. You must include: A W-2 form for each of your employers.

Other income and interest statements (forms 1099 and 1099-INT).

Receipts for charitable donations, mortgage interest, state and local taxes, medical or business expenses, and other deductible expenses, if you itemize.

Know what is considered income and gain for tax purposes.

Choose your filing status. Your income tax rate is assigned based on your filing status: single, married filing jointly, married filing separately, head of household (pays most family expenses), widowed with dependent child.

Decide how you want to file your tax return.

Electronic tax filing. The IRS recommends using these methods because they are more accurate and easier.

Free online tax filing with Direct File (select Spanish in the top right corner). This program is available in 25 states and allows you to file your taxes directly with the IRS if you file a simple return.

Filing taxes with paper forms by mail. This process can take up to six months or more.

Determine whether you should file the standard deduction or an itemized return.

Check if you owe the IRS money.

Pay your taxes online.

Pay your taxes by check or money order.

Request a payment plan.

File your taxes before the IRS deadline.

Confirm the status of your tax return and find out where your refund is.

Contact the IRS and get help filing your tax return.

You have several ways to contact the IRS and get help at any time.

You can also view answers to your questions online.

If you can’t find the information you need, call the IRS at 1-800-829-1040 (press 2 for Spanish).

