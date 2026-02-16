FOX Deportes Marks 30 Years of Spanish-Language Sports Storytelling with the 2026 World Baseball Classic

The network launches a year-long anniversary celebration with comprehensive coverage of baseball’s premier international tournament.

LOS ANGELES (February 2, 2026) — With baseball as one of the historic pillars of its identity, FOX Deportes launches the commemoration of its 30th anniversary by placing the spotlight on the World Baseball Classic (WBC), one of the most important international tournaments in global sports and an event that transforms baseball into a meeting point for countries, generations, and cultures.

Since its launch in 1996, FOX Deportes has accompanied generations of fans across the United States with Spanish-language sports storytelling that understands the rhythm, passion, and cultural context of the Hispanic community. This global perspective is reflected in the World Baseball Classic, a tournament that brings together the best players in the world representing their countries of origin while celebrating baseball’s cultural impact on an international scale.

The World Baseball Classic is an international tournament that pits national teams from different regions of the world against one another and has solidified its position as one of the most relevant competitions in modern baseball. The 2026 edition features rosters that blend established superstars, national heroes, and narratives of cultural pride. Players such as Shohei Ohtani (Japan), Aaron Judge (United States), Ronald Acuña Jr. (Venezuela), Randy Arozarena (Mexico), and Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Japan) have confirmed their participation in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, heightening anticipation among fans.

The start of this anniversary celebration coincides with the kickoff of the 2026 World Baseball Classic, which will begin on March 4 at the Tokyo Dome with the opening matchup between Chinese Taipei and Australia. The tournament will take place from March 4–17, with host cities including Tokyo, San Juan, Houston, and Miami. FOX Deportes will broadcast 28 live games from the tournament, including the final from Miami on March 17, delivering comprehensive coverage that extends beyond the field by incorporating voices from sports, entertainment, and culture to explore baseball’s impact on the contemporary Latino experience.

The impact of the World Baseball Classic is significant. The 2023 edition set viewership records, with the final between Japan and the United States, aired across all FOX platforms, including FOX Deportes, drawing an average audience of more than 5.2 million viewers and underscoring the tournament’s growing popularity and its ability to generate widespread conversation.

As part of the launch of its 30th anniversary celebration, FOX Deportes will feature a talent lineup that reflects the evolution of baseball and Spanish-language sports storytelling over the past three decades. Coverage of the 2026 World Baseball Classic will be led by play-by-play announcers Adrián García-Márquez, Carlos Álvarez, and Ronaldo Nichols, alongside analysts