The Arizona Diamondbacks presented Raúl E. Aguirre with the Pete García Los D-backs Hispanic Leadership 2025 Award

The Arizona Diamondbacks and their Hispanic Council presented Raúl E. Aguirre, media personality and president and CEO of REA Media Group, with the Pete García Los D-backs Hispanic Leadership 2025 Award, in recognition of his lifetime of leadership, service, and community advocacy.

Aguirre received the award and threw out the ceremonial first pitch during Hispanic Heritage Weekend, presented by Estrella Jalisco, on Sunday, August 24.

With more than five decades as a pioneer in Latino representation, Aguirre has been a pivotal voice in media and public life. In the 1970s, he launched the first bilingual radio station in Arizona, interviewing historical figures such as César Chávez, Dolores Huerta, and Edward James Olmos, making him, in the words of the D-backs, “a beacon of hope and dialogue for his community.”

He later collaborated with Univision, where he wrote, produced, and participated in segments broadcast internationally. For many years, he was one of the few Arizonans to appear regularly on national television, with reports on Hola América, Don Francisco, and Noticiero Univision.

His commitment to the community has earned him multiple recognitions, including the Ohtli Award, the highest honor given by the Mexican government to those who pave the way for the Mexican diaspora. His efforts have focused on immigration, minority representation in the media, and the growing influence of Latinos in the United States.

The Pete García Hispanic Award, created by the D-backs in 2007, recognizes leaders who have contributed to the well-being of the Hispanic community in Arizona. In 2017, it was renamed in memory of Pete “Big Dog” García, a prominent leader of Chicanos Por La Causa.

