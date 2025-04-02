Dear Arizona Bilingual Community

Spring is here! With it comes renewed energy, plants in full bloom, and an opportunity to reflect on new beginnings. April is a special month in which we celebrate the beauty of nature, the importance of education, and of course, the richness of our cultures.

In this edition, we highlight stories that inspire: local entrepreneurs who are flourishing like the season, people we have lost, education, health, business, our region, and community events that remind us of the strength in staying united—no matter the language.

Speaking of events, this past March 27, the annual Latinas Arizona Conference and Business Expo 2025took place and was a complete success. We couldn’t be happier or more grateful for the incredible support from our community.

We had a total of 360 people gather at Casino of the Sun on March 27th, celebrating, learning, and connecting! The atmosphere was filled with positive energy, inspiration, and connection. Our special guests shared powerful experiences on various topics, empowering everyone in attendance. The entertainment was spectacular with the traditional presentation of the Ballet Folklórico Tapatío and the energy of Grupo Noid, who got us dancing with their Spanish rock. Dinner, provided by Si Charro Catering, was top-notch and always delivered the quality and service that characterizes the Flores family. Yosi’s Creations and Flower Shop were in charge of the fabulous decor. The cookies and desserts at the event were provided by Yummy Home Bakery, simply delicious. Cube Events and its 360° Lux Studio were in charge of photography. Casino of the Sun, highly recommended for its incredible team and service. We are also grateful for all the support from radio stations Bustos Media, La Poderosa 105.3FM, and Urbana Tucson, as well as Telemundo 40 for their outstanding support in their newscasts.

A special thank you to everyone who joined us—our panelists, sponsors, exhibitors, and every attendee who made this event possible.

Thank you for believing in this space and the power of empowering each other!

Latinas Arizona & Arizona Bilingual Newspaper

This April, we also commemorate Earth Day, reminding ourselves that we all have a role to play in caring for our planet. Don’t forget about our 14th Annual Día del Niño/Children’s Festival, happening Sunday, April 27 at the Children’s Museum (200 S. 6th Ave) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. We invite the entire family to join us—free admission for all, great atmosphere, dancing, music, entertainment, resources, information, games, fun, and food trucks.

For more information on sponsorships, resource tables, or food vendor spaces, contact us at sales@newsazb.com or (520) 305-4110.

In these pages, you’ll find eco-friendly tips, local initiatives, and simple ways to make a difference.

Thank you for being part of this vibrant, diverse, and bilingual community. May this month fill you with hope, color, and connection.

With gratitude,

Alma R. Gallardo

Editor of Arizona Bilingual

