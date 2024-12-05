Editor´s letter

Undoubtedly, this has been a year filled with experiences, growth, learning, and challenges. A difficult year for many due to countless events that have taken place—political campaigns, inflation, and ever-increasing prices of goods and services—along with an overwhelming flood of information from news outlets, social media, and everywhere you look. Differences and mixed emotions have emerged: half the country is pleased with the election results, while the other half is angry or saddened, with political stress even sparking conflicts and divisions among families, friends, and others.

The new President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, is in a transitional period as President-elect, preparing for his inauguration on Monday, January 20, 2025, under the watchful eyes of the world and the United States of America.

We feel deeply grateful for the opportunity to provide our community with information, values, resources, support, gifts, entertainment, and events. Above all, we are proud to continue offering our outstanding bilingual content in this binational region, extending beyond the borders of Arizona and Sonora. Here, we consistently aim to promote the culture and traditions of this remarkable bicultural region. We hope to remain in your hearts and preferences for many years to come!

Throughout the year, we have participated in countless events, and we are deeply satisfied with all we have accomplished and learned. For 2025, we have many surprises in store for you! Look for our printed publication or visit us online at www.azbilingual.com or on our social platforms: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and WhatsApp, where we share and deliver firsthand content and information every day. Stay tuned!

Please continue to support us in our print edition, online platforms, social media, events, conferences, workshops, mixers, business gatherings, collaborations, and through our daily content, as we always work for you. Thank you for your support, feedback, and perspectives. We will keep striving for you!

We are incredibly grateful for everything and for the chance to support, help, and continue doing what we love most. At the same time, we feel nostalgic for those who have left us and who are deeply remembered and missed.

I want to take this opportunity to share a Christmas message with all of you. On behalf of the entire Arizona Bilingual team and collaborators, we wish:

May God, in His infinite kindness, bless and fill our hearts with peace and love this Christmas Eve. Happy Holidays!

Here’s to a 2025 where love and peace reign in your home and life. May the New Year bring health, goals, projects, and renewed energy for everyone!

