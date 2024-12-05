Reid Park Zoo Shines with ZooLights: Holiday Magic                        Starting December 5

ZooLights: Holiday Magic, presented by Tucson Electric Power, will light up the holidays transforming Reid Park Zoo into a glittering wonderland of festive holiday delights. The event runs 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. December 5 – December 23 with Encore Nights December 26-30 and January 2-5. A Tucson tradition, ZooLights will illuminate the Zoo grounds with over one million twinkling lights, plus illuminated sculptures, holiday scenes and mesmerizing lights shows. The family-friendly event is sure to inspire the holiday spirit with visits with Santa and holiday characters, falling snow in the desert, nightly festive entertainment, sweet treats, and themed festivities. Among new features this year are a giant 18-foot-tall illuminated gingerbread house, an Enchanted Winter Forest, and a towering 36-foot lighted and decorated signature tree – the largest live tree in Southern Arizona – perfect for holiday photos. “This is one of our favorite events at the Zoo each year and requires all of our departments working together for months to decorate and prepare the Zoo grounds,” says Nancy Kluge, Reid Park Zoo President and CEO. “We enjoy so much watching families spending time together and making memories. We’re so glad to be able to bring ZooLights to the community and for the way this event brings the community together.” ZooLights is a key fundraising event for Reid Park Zoo. Monies raised support animal care, conservation and education programs.Tickets are $14 for adults (ages 15-61), $12 for seniors (ages 62+), $9.00 for children (ages 2 to 14) and free for children under 2. Bulk ticket discount rates are available for groups of 30 or more. Zoo members receive $2.00 off admission Tuesdays – Sundays. Guests can give back and get $1 off admission with a donation of two cans of food for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona; a dog or cat toy or food for the Humane Society of Southern Arizona, a new unwrapped toy for La Frontera, or by bringing their broken or non-functioning lights to recycle. Limit $1 discount per admission ticket. This discount is applicable to tickets purchased at the gate and in person, and cannot be combined with any other discounts. For nightly entertainment schedules, information and tickets visit ReidParkZoo.org