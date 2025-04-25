Smart Ways to Use and Save Your Tax Refund

Your refund has arrived. Before you spend it, use it to improve your financial future without missing a beat.

Build an Emergency Fund

Unexpected expenses happen. Avoid going into debt by establishing a financial cushion.

Goal: Start with $500–$1,000 and increase over time.

Grow It: A Hughes Money Market helps you earn more interest without losing access to your money.

Pay Down High-Interest Debt

If you have a balance on credit cards, use your refund to reduce it.

Prioritize debts with the highest interest.

Consolidate your debts to get better rates.

Grow Your Savings with a CD

If you don’t need your money right away, a Certificate of Deposit (CD) allows you to earn more interest risk-free.

Better rates than a savings account.

Your money is safe and growing.

Invest in your home, car, or career.

Home energy improvements can reduce your bills.

Car maintenance now prevents costly repairs later.

Take a course or certification to improve your salary.

Save for the Holidays

Open a Holiday Savings Account and prepare ahead of time.

Enjoy Responsibly

Follow the 80/20 Rule—80% for your financial goals, 20% for fun. Plus, Checking PLUS offers discounts at local businesses!

Make your refund count. Learn more at www.HughesFCU.org/Save

