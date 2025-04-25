Smart Ways to Use and Save Your Tax Refund
Your refund has arrived. Before you spend it, use it to improve your financial future without missing a beat.
Build an Emergency Fund
Unexpected expenses happen. Avoid going into debt by establishing a financial cushion.
- Goal: Start with $500–$1,000 and increase over time.
- Grow It: A Hughes Money Market helps you earn more interest without losing access to your money.
Pay Down High-Interest Debt
If you have a balance on credit cards, use your refund to reduce it.
- Prioritize debts with the highest interest.
- Consolidate your debts to get better rates.
Grow Your Savings with a CD
If you don’t need your money right away, a Certificate of Deposit (CD) allows you to earn more interest risk-free.
- Better rates than a savings account.
- Your money is safe and growing.
Invest in your home, car, or career.
- Home energy improvements can reduce your bills.
- Car maintenance now prevents costly repairs later.
- Take a course or certification to improve your salary.
Save for the Holidays
- Open a Holiday Savings Account and prepare ahead of time.
Enjoy Responsibly
Follow the 80/20 Rule—80% for your financial goals, 20% for fun. Plus, Checking PLUS offers discounts at local businesses!
Make your refund count. Learn more at www.HughesFCU.org/Save
