Smart Ways to Use and Save Your Tax Refund

April 25, 2025 1 min read

Your refund has arrived. Before you spend it, use it to improve your financial future without missing a beat.

Build an Emergency Fund

Unexpected expenses happen. Avoid going into debt by establishing a financial cushion.

 

  • Goal: Start with $500–$1,000 and increase over time.
  • Grow It: A Hughes Money Market helps you earn more interest without losing access to your money.

Pay Down High-Interest Debt

If you have a balance on credit cards, use your refund to reduce it.

 

  • Prioritize debts with the highest interest.
  • Consolidate your debts to get better rates.

Grow Your Savings with a CD

 

If you don’t need your money right away, a Certificate of Deposit (CD) allows you to earn more interest risk-free.

 

  • Better rates than a savings account.
  • Your money is safe and growing.

Invest in your home, car, or career.

  • Home energy improvements can reduce your bills.
  • Car maintenance now prevents costly repairs later.
  • Take a course or certification to improve your salary.

Save for the Holidays

  • Open a Holiday Savings Account and prepare ahead of time.

 

Enjoy Responsibly

Follow the 80/20 Rule—80% for your financial goals, 20% for fun. Plus, Checking PLUS offers discounts at local businesses!

 

Make your refund count. Learn more at www.HughesFCU.org/Save   

