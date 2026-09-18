September 22, 2026
ARIZONA EDUCATION FAMILY HEALTH TUCSON USA

Is Your Family Ready for an Emergency?

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National Preparedness Month

September is National Preparedness Month, a reminder for families to plan ahead for emergencies such as severe weather, fires, power outages, or other unexpected situations. Being prepared can help everyone stay safer and reduce stress when an emergency happens.

Families should create an emergency plan, choose a meeting place, keep important phone numbers handy, and prepare an emergency kit with water, nonperishable food, medications, flashlights, batteries, first-aid supplies, and important documents. Talk with children about what to do during an emergency and make sure everyone knows how to contact each other.

A little preparation today can make a big difference tomorrow. Make a plan, build a kit, and help your family be ready.

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