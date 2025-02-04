February 10, 2025

The Best Places to Travel in 2025

February 4, 2025 1 min read

Tucson just made @Bbc’s list of “The Best Places to Travel in 2025”! One of only three U.S. destinations on the global list.

Ranked number 7 out of 25, Tucson earned its spot on the list for its vibrant culture, rich history, dedication to sustainability, and distinction as the first Unesco City of Gastronomy in the United States.

Tucson has a lot to celebrate in 2025. This year marks the 10th anniversary of when it became the first city in the U.S. to receive a Unesco City of Gastronomy distinction, as well as the 250th anniversary of the city’s founding.

