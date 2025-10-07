Common Symptoms of Fall Allergies

People who are susceptible to seasonal allergies may experience:

Frequent sneezing

Nasal congestion or a stuffy nose

Runny nose (mucus)

Itching in the nose, throat, or ears

Red, watery, or itchy eyes

A feeling of sinus pressure (mild facial pain)

Cough

General fatigue

In some cases, worsening of asthma symptoms (chest tightness, wheezing)

These symptoms are similar to those in other seasons but can intensify in October due to seasonal factors.

Peak Allergy Season in Fall

In many regions of Arizona , weed pollen reaches its peak between September and October (Adelante Healthcare, Allermi, Scottsdale ENT).

