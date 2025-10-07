Common Symptoms of Fall Allergies

People who are susceptible to seasonal allergies may experience:
- Frequent sneezing
- Nasal congestion or a stuffy nose
- Runny nose (mucus)
- Itching in the nose, throat, or ears
- Red, watery, or itchy eyes
- A feeling of sinus pressure (mild facial pain)
- Cough
- General fatigue
- In some cases, worsening of asthma symptoms (chest tightness, wheezing)
These symptoms are similar to those in other seasons but can intensify in October due to seasonal factors.
Peak Allergy Season in Fall
- In many regions of Arizona, weed pollen reaches its peak between September and October (Adelante Healthcare, Allermi, Scottsdale ENT).
- In Phoenix andTucson in October can still bring moderate to high levels of weed pollen, mold, and airborne particles (Axios, Adelante Healthcare).
- Monthly pollen charts for Arizona list alder as a prominent pollen source in October, along with weeds, mold, grasses, and mold spores contributing moderately (AZ Allergy).
