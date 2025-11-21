14th Annual Thanksgiving Festival

Tucson, Arizona; November 2025. The Arizona Bilingual Newspaper, in collaboracitonm wirh SAABE AZ., has announced its 14h Annual Thanksgiving

Festival which will take place on Sunday, November 23rd at El Pueblo Neighborhood Center, in Tucson, AZ 85714 from 10:00AM – 2:00PM. Admission to the event will be free for the entire day, allowing the whole community to enjoy the festivities occurring then.

During the event, all attendees will be able to enjoy a series of family-friendly activities such as live music, dances, singers, and special guests, as well as lots of entertainment. Activities will include raffles from all our sponsors, live music, learning activities, Flu shots, COVID-19 vaccines, Health information, a variety of food, and much more! Arizona Bilingual & its presenters and sponsors will be given away up to a 1,000 Gift Cards & Turkeys. that will help families to buy a turkey or supplies for the Thanks Giving dinner to families of Tucson.

Each attendee must provide the following:

Proof of Residency – A recent water or electricity bill showing the attendee’s name and current address. Proof of Identity – A valid Arizona State-issued ID (AZ ID) under the same name as on the utility bill. Both documents must be presented together and the information must match. More than 40 sponsors and non-profit organizations have come forward to make

this event possible, all of whom will be present at the event promoting their products and services to the community.