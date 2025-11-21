14th Annual Thanksgiving Festival

Tucson, Arizona; November 2025. The Arizona Bilingual Newspaper, in collaboracitonm wirh SAABE AZ., has announced its 14h Annual Thanksgiving
Festival which will take place on Sunday, November 23rd at El Pueblo Neighborhood Center, in Tucson, AZ 85714 from 10:00AM – 2:00PM. Admission to the event will be free for the entire day, allowing the whole community to enjoy the festivities occurring then.
During the event, all attendees will be able to enjoy a series of family-friendly activities such as live music, dances, singers, and special guests, as well as lots of entertainment. Activities will include raffles from all our sponsors, live music, learning activities, Flu shots, COVID-19 vaccines, Health information, a variety of food, and much more! Arizona Bilingual & its presenters and sponsors will be given away up to a 1,000 Gift Cards & Turkeys. that will help families to buy a turkey or supplies for the Thanks Giving dinner to families of Tucson.
Each attendee must provide the following:
- Proof of Residency – A recent water or electricity bill showing the attendee’s name and current address.
- Proof of Identity – A valid Arizona State-issued ID (AZ ID) under the same name as on the utility bill. Both documents must be presented together and the information must match.
More than 40 sponsors and non-profit organizations have come forward to make
this event possible, all of whom will be present at the event promoting their products and services to the community.
For Sponsorship Information, donations, and becoming a volunteer
Contact Alma Gallardo or Julieta Elias at 520-305-4110
We invite the whole Tucson community to come enjoy this wonderful event, and to support us in order for us to keep making these great community events happen each year.
About Arizona Bilingual Newspaper
Arizona Bilingual is a monthly FREE publication celebrating its twenty one year anniversary with its new format. Arizona Bilingual is a FREE bilingual publication with more than 2,000 points of distribution printing 25,000 copies a month. Along with the print publication, Arizona Bilingual has a website and different media platforms that have served to feature news from both sides of the border. Aside from recent events, the editorial coverage includes business, community, education, health, family, special events, and more. Organizing more than fifteen (15) community events a year, Arizona Bilingual has made it a mission to educate and inform the community in all things from politics to entertainment. Welcome to our family!
About the Southern Arizona Alliance for Bilingual Education (SAABE)
The Southern Arizona Alliance for Bilingual Education is a non-profit organization interested primarily in promoting education in both Spanish and English in southern Arizona. Furthermore, SAABE seeks to inform the Latino community in matters of health, education, core values, and politics in the search for individual, family, and professional empowerment of our community, thus improving its quality of life and its capacity to contribute to our great country.
