Editor´s Letter

Dear Readers,

It is always a pleasure to greet you and share with you information, stories, events, resources, and relevant news in our mega region.

This November, we will recognize the new President of the United States of America. This election race has been unprecedented, with millions of dollars spent in pursuit of votes, especially from the Latino electorate in these historic elections. We hope that whoever represents us will have the ability to support the many areas that desperately need new ideas and solutions for the benefit of this great country—a country rich in diversity and inclusion, with varied cultures, races, identities, and demographics. May God bless us all!

Many special and meaningful celebrations are also approaching, where it’s always important to remember and learn about significant dates. For instance, Veterans Day, observed on Monday, November 11, honors the veterans of the armed forces who have served this country. Our deepest thanks to all of them.

Furthermore, November is Native American Heritage Month, celebrating the language, traditions, and histories of Native Americans, who are the essence of the United States.

Thanksgiving Day is perhaps the most celebrated and important date of the year for all of us living in the United States. This year, Thanksgiving will be observed on Thursday, November 28, 2024. Thanksgiving is a celebration of family, close friends, and the autumn harvest. Many people wonder why we celebrate Thanksgiving; in essence, it is a holiday deeply rooted in gratitude. As the name suggests, it’s a day to “give thanks,” primarily celebrated in the USA.

Arizona Bilingual News continues to lead in hosting large events, which is why we are excited and grateful to bring two major events to our community. The annual Thanksgiving Festival of Giving Thanks will be held on Saturday, November 16, at the Ajo & 16th area from 10 am to 2 pm, where we are proud to offer up to 1,000 turkeys to the community while supplies last. Remember, this family-friendly event will have free resources and information for everyone, along with music, raffles, dancing, and lots of fun. We continue on Sunday, November 24, with the Giving Community Festival, where we’ll be offering Thanksgiving meal gift cards, vegetables, and many surprises, music, entertainment, and free information for all attendees.

If you’re interested in being part of these events and want to promote your business, product, or service, please contact our team at (520) 305-4110 or email us at info@newsazb.com.

My best wishes to all of you and your families. May these special Thanksgiving dates be unforgettable and full of family unity.

A warm hug,

Alma Gallardo

Editor-in-Chief

editor@newsazb.com

