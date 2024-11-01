November 1, 2024

TUCSON PARKS AND RECREATION ANNOUNCES WINTER POOL SCHEDULE

October 31, 2024

NOV. 12, 2024 – MARCH 30, 2025

Tucson Parks and Recreation announced the winter pool schedule which will run Nov. 12, 2024, through March 30, 2025. Winter pools are heated to 78-82 degrees. Pools will be open for both adult lap swim and recreational swimming times. No diving boards or slides will be open. Visit tucsonaz.gov/parks for the complete pool schedule.

Open Pools:

  • Archer Pool, 1665 S. La Cholla Blvd.
  • Catalina Pool, 2005 N. Dodge Blvd.
  • Clements Pool, 8155 E. Poinciana Drive
  • Edith Ball Adaptive Recreation Center, 3455 E. Zoo Court
  • Sunnyside Pool. 1725 E. Bilby Road

Holiday Closures:

  • Nov. 11, 2024
  • Nov. 28-29, 2024
  • Dec. 25, 2024
  • Dec. 24 and 31, 2024, all pools will close at 2 p.m.
  • Jan. 1, 2025
  • Jan. 20, 2025
  • Feb. 17, 2025
  • March 31, 2025
