TUCSON PARKS AND RECREATION ANNOUNCES WINTER POOL SCHEDULE

NOV. 12, 2024 – MARCH 30, 2025

Tucson Parks and Recreation announced the winter pool schedule which will run Nov. 12, 2024, through March 30, 2025. Winter pools are heated to 78-82 degrees. Pools will be open for both adult lap swim and recreational swimming times. No diving boards or slides will be open. Visit tucsonaz.gov/parks for the complete pool schedule.

Open Pools:

Archer Pool, 1665 S. La Cholla Blvd.

Catalina Pool, 2005 N. Dodge Blvd.

Clements Pool, 8155 E. Poinciana Drive

Edith Ball Adaptive Recreation Center, 3455 E. Zoo Court

Sunnyside Pool. 1725 E. Bilby Road

Holiday Closures:

Nov. 11, 2024

Nov. 28-29, 2024

Dec. 25, 2024

Dec. 24 and 31, 2024, all pools will close at 2 p.m.

Jan. 1, 2025

Jan. 20, 2025

Feb. 17, 2025

March 31, 2025

