TUCSON PARKS AND RECREATION ANNOUNCES WINTER POOL SCHEDULE

NOV. 12, 2024 – MARCH 30, 2025
Tucson Parks and Recreation announced the winter pool schedule which will run Nov. 12, 2024, through March 30, 2025. Winter pools are heated to 78-82 degrees. Pools will be open for both adult lap swim and recreational swimming times. No diving boards or slides will be open. Visit tucsonaz.gov/parks for the complete pool schedule.
Open Pools:
- Archer Pool, 1665 S. La Cholla Blvd.
- Catalina Pool, 2005 N. Dodge Blvd.
- Clements Pool, 8155 E. Poinciana Drive
- Edith Ball Adaptive Recreation Center, 3455 E. Zoo Court
- Sunnyside Pool. 1725 E. Bilby Road
Holiday Closures:
- Nov. 11, 2024
- Nov. 28-29, 2024
- Dec. 25, 2024
- Dec. 24 and 31, 2024, all pools will close at 2 p.m.
- Jan. 1, 2025
- Jan. 20, 2025
- Feb. 17, 2025
- March 31, 2025
More Stories
Editor´s Letter
REID PARK ZOO WELCOMES ANOTHER AFRICAN ELEPHANT
Extended Parking Meter Hours Proposed for Tucson
National Native American Heritage Month
THE SOUTHERN ARIZONA ALLIANCE FOR BILINGUAL EDUCATION (SAABE) ANNOUNCES ITS FOURTH ANNUAL WALK FOR THE FIGHT AGAINST BREAST CANCER
Fentanyl Crisis