Fun Activities to Teach Kids About Money

Teaching kids about money doesn’t have to feel like math class. At Hughes Federal Credit Union , we believe that learning about money can be easy and fun for the whole family. Here are some hands-on activities to introduce kids to key financial concepts.

Savings Jars: Spend, Save, Share With jars labeled “Spend,” “Save,” and “Share,” kids can divide their money into different categories, learning about budgeting, responsibility, and generosity as they watch their jars fill up.

Family Fun with Monopoly or Life Turn family game night into a financial lesson with classic games like Monopoly or Life, teaching kids about earning, spending, and making important financial decisions.

Creating a Family Market Turn your home into a mini market where kids can “shop” with play money, helping them understand the importance of budgeting and decision-making.

Responsibility and Reward Use a chore chart to teach kids the value of earning money. Assign tasks and amounts of money, allowing them to experience how effort translates into earnings.

Vision Boards: Dream and Save Older kids can set a savings goal and create a vision board with pictures of what they’re saving, teaching them the importance of long-term planning.

Open a Youth Savings Account. As kids get older, it’s important for them to learn how banking works in the real world. Opening a youth savings account is a great way to introduce them to financial independence.

Take your child to the branch (or do it online) and guide them through the process of depositing money, checking their balance, and even setting savings goals. It’s a hands-on experience that teaches them how to manage their own finances.

At Hughes, we’re committed to helping families build financial literacy in a fun way. Learn more at HughesFCU.org.

