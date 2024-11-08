DUSK MUSIC FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES LINEUP-BY-DAY FOR EIGHTH ANNUAL EVENT

, NOVEMBER 09 & 10, 2024

Lineup Includes: Kaskade, Masego, Quinn XCII, Steve Aoki, and Over 30 More Artists

Two-Day GA, VIP, and Platinum Tickets On Sale Now

Tucson, AZ (Nov, 2024) – Presented by Rio Nuevo– a group dedicated to revitalizing downtown Tucson, the eclectic, fan-favorite city festival, DUSK, returns to Jácome Plaza on November 09 and 10, 2024. Leaning into its reputation for its diverse and inclusive lineup, as well as Tucson’s best food, beverage, and art- the lineup for the crazy eighth year showcases artists across electronic, R&B, Afropop, reggae, alternative, pop, indie, hip hop, rock, and folk. Fueled in partnership with independent promoter Relentless Beats, headliners include grammy-nominate electronic music pioneer Kaskade; ‘TrapHouseJazz’ musician Masego; genre-blending popster Quinn XCII, and dance music party starter Steve Aoki.

Additional artists taking over the streets on the Alameda and the Presidio stages will feature ATLiens; Disco Lines; Gus Dapperton; Peekaboo; Anabel Englund; Austeria; Beach Weather; Ben Dro (new); Blu DeTiger; Bunt.; Devin Morrison; Emei; Emorfik; Khiva; Layz; Odd Mob; Zolita; BG NFTY (new); Barefoot on Bumblebees; DJ Granger (new); DJ TKID (new); ill.45; Insound; Jeeezus; Meet 2 Nice U (new); Skye (new); Sophia Rankin & the Sound; Thursday Cigs (new); Walters the Don, and ZeeCeeKeely. Leading up to the festival, the Road to DUSK Battle of the Bands and DJ Competitions in Flagstaff, Phoenix, and Tucson will offer hundreds of Arizona-based musicians, bands, and DJs the chance to compete for six festival lineup slots in November.

ARTISTS-BY-DAY:

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 09

Kaskade; Quinn XCII; Gus Dapperton; Peekaboo; Anabel Englund; Beach Weather; Emorfik; Khiva; Odd Mob; Zolita; Barefoot on Bumblebees; Ben Dro; Jeeezus; Insound; Skye; Thursday Cigs; Walters the Don.



SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 10

Masego; Steve Aoki; ATLiens; Disco Lines; Austeria; Blu DeTiger; Bunt.;Devin Morrison; Emei; Layz; BG NFTY; DJ Granger; DJ TKID; ill.45; Meet 2 Nice U; Sophia Rankin & the Sound; ZeeCeeKeely.

Often recognized for its prominently featured little rubber duckies and cluster of wacky waving inflatable tube guys, DUSK creates unforgettable experiences throughout the intimate, urban venue with the best food and beverage Southern Arizona offers and an interactive art experience on the grandest scale for its fans. An incredible lineup of restaurants, food trucks, and chefs, highlighting the thriving food traditions of the city through Tucson FEASTS will be announced in the coming weeks.

In support of local businesses, DUSK’s Vendor Village will again curate an eclectic mix of small and micro-businesses, offering them a cost-effective opportunity to vend at the festival and build brand awareness and sales. The festival’s Tucson ARTS programming will commission students and professional members of the Tucson arts community to create sculptures, digital artwork, and lighting exhibits for the festival grounds. Additional activations include Tucson PLAYS featuring various backyard games and classic arcade games from official partner Cobra Arcade Bar.

Two-Day General Admission tickets are on sale for $129, before fees. VIP passes, with air-conditioned premium bathrooms, premium food experiences, comfortable lounge seating, front-of-stage viewing areas, complimentary coat and bag check service, and complimentary massages, are available at $269 before fees. The DUSK Platinum VIP Experience presented by Iridius Capital, Singularity Capital, and RIGHTSURE Insurance Group includes everything that the Standard VIP pass has, plus: access to an all-inclusive, elevated viewing area with comfortable seating, complimentary wine, beer, craft cocktails, and non-alcoholic beverages, and a buffet of snacks throughout the day and catered dinner each evening, starting at $529. All ticket types, including DUSK extras, are available online at www.DUSKmusicfestival.com. DUSK is an all-ages event.

Visit www.DUSKmusicfestival.com for the most up-to-date information on DUSK Music Festival. Stay connected on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DUSKmusicfest, on Instagram at @DUSKmusicfestival, and Twitter at @DUSKtucson.

