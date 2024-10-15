Fentanyl Crisis

Dr Cullen from the Pima County Health Department joined us for an update on local efforts to date to address the epidemic of fentanyl use so apparent throughout the county (occurring as well across the state and nation). Overdose deaths have decreased notably, and the department plans further research to build on that success. Unfortunately, use has not decreased as far as we can tell, and 30-50% of folks visibly addicted and suffering on our streets have homes but still tend to congregate and use outside. I highlight that so we don’t conflate the approach to fentanyl entirely with homelessness. Dr Cullen as well as the Regional Behavioral Health Authority (Arizona Complete Health) will be working with us to further target the Opioid Settlement Funds coming to more effectively connect people with treatment.

I’m encouraged by the County’s plan to fund a mobile treatment unit that can directly offer help to people wherever they are, a proven strategy. I am looking forward to tackling other barriers to efficacy; foremost in my mind is the lack of availability of long-acting Medication Assisted Treatment administered through monthly shots versus daily dosing. While not best for everyone, it makes sense that some people would fare better in treatment that does not involve daily trips to a clinic to stay clean. Arizona Complete Health will provide further information on the rapid drop-offs/intakes available to TPD through the Crisis Response center and Community Bridges, and we also need to consult with the County Attorney and Sheriff on the thresholds in place for carrying through on charges and jail booking. We will continue the planning with the County and offer updates to you as we agree on next steps/