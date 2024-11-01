National Native American Heritage Month is celebrated in November to recognize the cultures, traditions, and achievements of Native Americans, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians, and affiliated Island communities. It also honors veterans from these communities who have served in the U.S. military. Native Americans have a longstanding tradition of military service, with some viewing it as a continuation of the warrior role in their culture.

Honoring Native Heritage

During National Native American Heritage Month, people engage in activities such as learning about Native cultures, attending community events like powwows, reading books by Native authors, supporting Native-owned businesses, and participating in educational initiatives. These efforts aim to celebrate Native heritage and raise awareness of the historical and present-day challenges Indigenous communities face.

What are Powwows?

A powwow is a vibrant celebration of Indigenous culture, where people from various Native American nations gather to honor traditions through dance, music, and socializing. Rooted in the historic warrior societies of the Northern and Southern Plains, these gatherings have evolved into intertribal events held across the U.S. and Canada, from small community grounds to large arenas. Powwows offer opportunities to connect with others, reflect on traditions, and pass cultural knowledge to future generations.

A Little History

1907: Charles Curtis of Kansas, a member of the Kaw Nation, and Robert Owen of Oklahoma, who had Cherokee heritage, served as U.S. Senators. Curtis later became the first (and only) Native American Vice President under Herbert Hoover, exemplifying the long tradition of Native American leadership in U.S. governance.

2008: On October 30, President George W. Bush issued Proclamation 8313, designating November 2008 as “National American Indian Heritage Month.”

November 28, 2008: Congress passed House Joint Resolution 62, designating the day after Thanksgiving as “Native American Heritage Day.”

