Extended Parking Meter Hours Proposed for Tucson

October 31, 2024 1 min read

 

Park Tucson is seeking feedback on a proposal to extend parking meter enforcement hours to Monday through Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., starting in early 2025. Metered spaces will remain free after 8:00 p.m. and all day on Sundays, with no time limits after 5:00 p.m. Have your say by taking a short survey to provide feedback on the proposed changes. For more information, visit Park Tucson’s website and access the survey.

https://www.tucsonaz.gov/Departments/Transportation-Mobility/Park-Tucson

