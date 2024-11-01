Extended Parking Meter Hours Proposed for Tucson

Park Tucson is seeking feedback on a proposal to extend parking meter enforcement hours to Monday through Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., starting in early 2025. Metered spaces will remain free after 8:00 p.m. and all day on Sundays, with no time limits after 5:00 p.m. Have your say by taking a short survey to provide feedback on the proposed changes. For more information, visit Park Tucson’s website and access the survey.
https://www.tucsonaz.gov/Departments/Transportation-Mobility/Park-Tucson
More Stories
Editor´s Letter
TUCSON PARKS AND RECREATION ANNOUNCES WINTER POOL SCHEDULE
REID PARK ZOO WELCOMES ANOTHER AFRICAN ELEPHANT
National Native American Heritage Month
THE SOUTHERN ARIZONA ALLIANCE FOR BILINGUAL EDUCATION (SAABE) ANNOUNCES ITS FOURTH ANNUAL WALK FOR THE FIGHT AGAINST BREAST CANCER
Fentanyl Crisis