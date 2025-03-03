New mandatory document to drive and travel in the United States

The Real ID Law created by the US government, with this credential you can travel within the country by plane, drive on public roads, enter government buildings and military bases. This May 7, 2025 is the deadline. But how do you know if you already have it? Check your driver’s license or state identification, if it has a star in the upper right corner, this is the new Real ID, you no longer need to make any changes. If it does not have the star, you must renew it and choose the Real ID option. To do the paperwork, visit the website of the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) of your state and locate your nearest office, since the process is in person, when updating your identification, you must present documents that verify your identity, such as your Social Security number or a valid official identification. You will also need proof of address, such as a utility bill or a bank statement.

Share this: