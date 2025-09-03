September 3, 2025

Arizona Bilingual News

The Best Of Two Worlds

How to Properly Dispose of Oils and Hazardous Materials

September 3, 2025 1 min read

 

Do not pour grease or oil down the drain; they can clog pipes and contaminate water. Let them cool and solidify in a sturdy container (such as a glass jar). For used cooking oil, we have the annual “Grease Drive” event in Tucson, organized by Grecycle and Pima County. The event is scheduled for the fall; the next event will be in January 2026.

Used motor oil should be taken to authorized recycling centers or repair shops. Some recycle it for biodiesel or lubricants.

Advanced Auto Parts: Most accept used oil free of charge.

Arizona Waste Oil Services (AWOS): Collects oil, filters, and antifreeze. (520) 745-4523 – azwasteoil.com

 

For household hazardous materials, take them to the Los Reales Sustainability Campus (5300 E. Los Reales Rd)

Thu–Sat, 7 a.m.–2 p.m. — Free for residents.

 

Monthly events every second Saturday at various locations. The next one is September 13, 2025 – Pima Community College East.

Share this:

More Stories

1 min read

Why is it important to make a will?

September 3, 2025
2 min read

Editor´s letter

September 3, 2025
1 min read

World Alzheimer’s Month

September 3, 2025
2 min read

The Arizona Diamondbacks presented Raúl E. Aguirre with the Pete García Los D-backs Hispanic Leadership 2025 Award

September 3, 2025
2 min read

Pima County Averts Cuts to PEEPS Program

August 26, 2025
1 min read

Community Health Workers Honored by Pima County

August 21, 2025

You may have missed it

1 min read

Why is it important to make a will?

September 3, 2025
2 min read

Editor´s letter

September 3, 2025
1 min read

How to Properly Dispose of Oils and Hazardous Materials

September 3, 2025
1 min read

World Alzheimer’s Month

September 3, 2025

Welcome to Arizona Bilingual News

Install
×