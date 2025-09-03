How to Properly Dispose of Oils and Hazardous Materials

Do not pour grease or oil down the drain; they can clog pipes and contaminate water. Let them cool and solidify in a sturdy container (such as a glass jar). For used cooking oil, we have the annual “Grease Drive” event in Tucson, organized by Grecycle and Pima County. The event is scheduled for the fall; the next event will be in January 2026.

Used motor oil should be taken to authorized recycling centers or repair shops. Some recycle it for biodiesel or lubricants.

Advanced Auto Parts: Most accept used oil free of charge.

Arizona Waste Oil Services (AWOS): Collects oil, filters, and antifreeze. (520) 745-4523 – azwasteoil.com

For household hazardous materials, take them to the Los Reales Sustainability Campus (5300 E. Los Reales Rd)

Thu–Sat, 7 a.m.–2 p.m. — Free for residents.

Monthly events every second Saturday at various locations. The next one is September 13, 2025 – Pima Community College East.

