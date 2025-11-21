Top 5 Mistakes to Avoid at the Salvage Yard

(and How to Get It Right)

By Tony Pacheo, Store Manager, Pull-A-Part Tucson

Salvage yards are a goldmine for saving money on car repairs—but only if you come prepared. Here are five common mistakes people make, and how to avoid them:

Bringing the wrong tools (or not enough).

A solid socket set, screwdrivers, pliers, a breaker bar, and cordless impact wrench cover most needs. No jack needed—Pull-A-Part and U-Pull-&-Pay vehicles are already safely elevated. Want to know what tools you’ll need for a specific part? Visit PullAPart.com’s free video library for “How to Pull” tutorials and tool lists. Not checking inventory—or setting up alerts.

Use the online inventory search before you visit. Many salvage yard chains publish their inventory online. Better yet, some chains offer inventory alerts which will notify you via text or email when a specific year, make or model vehicle arrives at your preferred store(s). Wearing the wrong gear.

Leave your flip-flops and high heels at home. Wear closed-toe shoes, gloves, and clothes you don’t mind getting dirty—it’s a hands-on experience. Many salvage yards require you wear closed-toe shoes and long pants to enter their yards. Not knowing your year/make/model.

It’s hard to find parts if you don’t know your exact vehicle details. Write down your VIN number before you go—it’ll make searching and matching much easier. Not comparing prices before you go.

Most salvage yards post pricing online. Checking part prices ahead of time helps you budget and avoid surprises at checkout.

A little prep equals big savings—and a successful trip to the yard.

Tony Pacheo is the Store Manager at Pull-A-Part Tucson. Pull-A-Part operates 35 do-it-yourself salvage yards across the U.S. under its Pull-A-Part and U-Pull-&-Pay brand names, including locations in Phoenix, Tucson and Albuquerque. For more information, please visit www.pullapart.com or www.upullandpay.com.

