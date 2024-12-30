By: Anrhony “Tony” Ramirez

Sensible Funerals & Cremations

(520) 622-2262

During our lifetime we plan for many things. We’ve learned that generally things in life work out better when we plan ahead, don’t you agree?

We carefully plan for the wonderful things in our lives from weddings to retirement. And we spend a lot of money planning for things that may never happen but can hurt us if they do. Most families pay thousands of dollars over a lifetime for expensive insurance for a car theft that may never occur or homeowner’s insurance for a flood that will never happen, or fire insurance for a house that probably won’t burn down; in truth, only one out of 85,000 houses ever burn down.

Throughout our lives, we plan for the probable; we even plan for the possible. Doesn’t it make sense then to prepare for something that we absolutely know will happen? Since we plan for things that are important in life and things that may or may not ever happen in our life, why not plan for the inevitable as well? I’m sure you would agree that makes good sense, don’t you?

PLANNING IS A PART OF LIFE

We Plan For The Possible And Probable

Weddings, Retirement, Theft Insurance, Car Insurance

Why Not Plan for The Inevitable?

