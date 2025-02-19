February 21, 2025

HELP SAVE OUR SAGUAROS THIS MONTH

February 19, 2025 1 min read

– February is a monthlong series of volunteer events to combat invasive plants in our community, such as buffelgrass, stinknet, and arundo. Buffelgrass outcompetes saguaros for space, nutrients, and water. It also poses a serious fire risk home by following the link below.

https://www.desertmuseum.org/buffelgrass/pullsitelist.php

