Help With Your Electric Bill: Programs Many Families Don’t Know About

Arizona’s high temperatures can cause electricity bills to rise significantly. Some low-income households may qualify for help paying their utility bills through programs such as LIHEAP and Power AZ.

LIHEAP helps eligible households with heating and cooling costs and can also provide assistance during utility-related emergencies. Arizona also has Power AZ, a state program that expands access to energy-bill assistance.

When applying for assistance, you may be asked for documents such as a recent utility bill, identification and proof of income. Requirements may vary by program.

Don’t wait until you receive a shutoff notice. If you are having trouble paying your bill, look into assistance options as soon as possible.

Fuente / Source: Arizona Department of Economic Security and Arizona Department of Housing